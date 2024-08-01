Kudrow admits getting fired from Frasier was a huge setback. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow has confessed being fired from Frasier was “devastating”.

The 61-year-old actress was hired to play producer Roz Doyle in the sitcom opposite Kelsey Grammer in the title role, but she was given the boot before the pilot episode was filmed and replaced by Peri Gilpin and Kudrow has now admitted losing such an important job was a huge setback.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Kudrow called her exit “devastating”, adding: “I didn’t film it [the pilot]. I got fired from Frasier.”

She explained director James Burrows stopped the action during a run-through for the pilot episode, saying: “This isn’t working”.

Kudrow went on: “I was trying to like [ask], ‘What can I do?’ But I think they did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Perri Gilpin. I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Perri should have always been Roz.”