Lisa Kudrow appeared on the Podcrushed podcast to talk about her time on Friends. Photo / AP

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has admitted there were times when she felt "insecure" on the set of Friends.

While the actress is known as a style icon to many of her fans, she hasn't always felt that way, reports E! News.

Looking back on playing Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom, she shared that she used to believe her insecurities came from poorly-fitting outfits.

She told the Podcrushed podcast, "Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston], I thought, 'Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in'."

She asked her co-stars to come with her to fittings because they "were like sisters" to her - but the tailoring didn't make a difference, she said.

"I'm not trying to say I was overweight, I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body."

It took her until her forties to realise, "It's OK. This is just what I look like", and accept that her appearance didn't matter when it came to her career.

Kudrow recalled telling herself, "You only wanted to be a character actress. You're not going for romantic comedies, a romantic lead — you don't do that. That's not a fun role for you anyway, so knock it off. It's OK, you can look fine as you are."

Podcrushed co-host Penn Badgley added that no matter what kind of actor you are, there's always a feeling of "inadequacy".

"That's all in your own head, you're doing that to yourself," Kudrow said.

"No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me."