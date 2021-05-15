'Really emotional': Lisa Kudrow opens up on filming Friends reunion

Friends: The Reunion teaser. Video / HBO Max

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the Friends reunion.

The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer for the reunion show, which recently wrapped filming, and admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.

Speaking to Extra, she said: "It was really emotional, and watching it again, watching it, I got emotional all over again. It's also really just so thrilling. We got to be together and [Matt] LeBlanc tells a story like no one else, he is so great. I laugh a lot."

The group teased the upcoming special earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, Aniston wrote alongside the trailer: "It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax - could we BE any more excited?!"

Perry added in his own post on the photo-sharing site: "We're back! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax. What are you the most excited about?"

Matt Le Blanc with Lisa Kudrow, who says she laughed a lot during the reunion. Photo / Getty Images

Cox said she felt "so blessed" to be a part of the reunion.

She shared: "This kind of thing doesn't happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends ... it was better than ever."

And Schwimmer wrote: "Finally! Had a blast with the cast and a solid nap with LeBlanc."

Cox previously described the Friends reunion as "very emotional".

The 56-year-old actress shared: "We did the reunion. It's unscripted with lots of surprises. And we all got to gather on stage 24 at Warner Bros, and that is the first time we've done that since the show ended so it was very emotional and I just ... it was great."