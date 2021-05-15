Tiger King's Joe Exotic shares prostate cancer diagnosis

Tiger King's Joe Exotic has cancer.
The former zoo owner - who is incarcerated after being found guilty of plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered - has taken to Twitter to share his prostate cancer diagnosis.
Exotic, 58, wrote: "John Phillips [Joe's lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer.
"The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.
"I don't want anyone's pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it's not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.
"Thank you for all the love and support from all over the world. I love you all. Wish me luck…#JusticeForJoeExotic #TigerKing #JoeExotic @JohnPhillips."
Exotic recently praised his lawyer for working "tirelessly" to get him freed from jail.
He said: "My attorney @JohnPhillips has worked his a** off to get me out of here and is so close to the big parade...Continue to be my voice world, and let's drain the corruption together."
And after spending some time visiting Joe in prison earlier this week, Phillips tweeted: "Spent a couple hours with Joseph A Maldonado-Passage, aka @joe_exotic, today. It's been a crazy few days with some real progress in his case. More on all of that soon. #justiceforjoe #tigerking."