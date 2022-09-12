Lisa Kudrow. Photo / AP

David Arquette has responded to a reality star's shocking claim about Lisa Kudrow.

Spencer Pratt, who appeared on the reality show The Hills, made headlines just over a week ago when he claimed in a TikTok video that Kudrow was "one of the worst humans" he's ever met.

"The year was 2009 and Heidi [Montag] and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there," Pratt said in the video, before referencing Kudrow by her Friends character's name, Phoebe Buffay.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt at Sugar Club SkyCity. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"It was almost like we were filming for Punk'd and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care as there was delicious food and an open bar," he continued.

"As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party."

Pratt then claimed that Kudrow proceeded to tell his partner, Heidi Montag, that she "needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder her" and that he had "the eyes of a serial killer".

Pratt said it was clear that Kudrow wasn't joking, and told his TikTok followers: "She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."

David Arquette and Courtney Cox in a publicity still from Scream 4. Photo / Supplied

Which brings us to David Arquette, who knows Kudrow through his ex-wife Courteney Cox and from his guest appearance on Friends.

He spoke to news.com.au's podcast I've Got News For You to promote the release of the latest Scream movie on Paramount+ and during the interview he weighed in on Pratt's comments.

"It's a hard one to believe," Arquette said about Pratt's claim. "She's like the sweetest person in the world."

Arquette then joked that perhaps Kudrow and Pratt could settle their differences by appearing in a Stab film together – a reference to the fictional horror movies featured in the Scream franchise.