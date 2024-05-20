Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in "Friends". Photo / Getty Images

A Friends star has made an emotional confession seven months after Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

Appearing on CBS’ Sunday Morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the hit sitcom’s series finale, Courteney Cox opened up about life without the star, confessing he is still there for her.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” the 59-year-old actress said. “I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.”

Cox, who played Monica Geller, the onscreen love interest of Perry’s character Chandler Bing, for 10 seasons, further explained her spirituality, confessing: “I do sense - I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

“I sense Matthew’s around for sure.” Actor and businesswoman Courteney Cox remembers her co-star Matthew Perry as a beloved "family member" and cherished colleague. Here she explains the enduring impact Perry's spiritual presence has in her life today. https://t.co/uyKZWWFM59 pic.twitter.com/fQU3PtcP8n — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 19, 2024

The cast of Friends have been open about their grief for Perry. In December, Jennifer Aniston spoke to Variety, revealing she had talked to her late friend on the day he died, and saying he seemed “happy”.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Aniston went on to add that she knew others who were aware of how “healthy” he was during the time leading up to his death and wanted his fans to know how well he was doing at the time of the tragedy.

She said: ”I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

According to the official autopsy report, Perry passed away from the “acute effects” of ketamine despite claims that he had been sober for 19 months.

Perry, who was 54, drowned in the hot tub of his US$8.2 million ($13.2m) Hollywood home on October 28. Alongside the effects of the ketamine and the eventual drowning, which had both contributed to his death, Perry also had traces of an opioid-like drug in his system, as explained in the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s 29-page autopsy report released on December 15.

Perry had checked into rehab 15 times and spent $14.3m ($23.39m) on treatment. Yet despite efforts to manage his struggles, he died of the “acute effects of ketamine” and the effects of buprenorphine (a drug used for opioid addiction treatment), as reported by the coroner.

Matthew Perry one year before his death. Photo / AP

Hollywood fell into a state of mourning following the death of the much-loved star. The cast of Friends (Cox, Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc and Lisa Kudrow) shared a statement expressing their grief over the news.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” they wrote.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they added. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”