Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Courteney Cox’s tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry: ‘I miss you every day’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 after apparent drowning. Video / NZ Herald

Courteney Cox has shared a personal tribute to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, weeks after his death.

Writing on Instagram alongside a clip of their characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller breaking character in a blooper from the show, she wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” she wrote.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Cox is the latest member of the sitcom’s cast to share a personal tribute to Perry, following Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show.

Taking to Instagram, LeBlanc has shared a carousel of photos from the pair’s long-time friendship including several iconic scenes from the show.

“Matthew,” the 56-year-old actor began his tribute, “it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He added: “It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

It comes after the cast shared a loving tribute days his shock death, revealing that they are “utterly devastated” in a heartbreaking joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they shared in a statement sent to People.

Cox and Perry had a special bond on the show, playing each other’s love interests - and after his death, it was revealed that the star had made the writers of Friends change a controversial cheating storyline.

The pair were supposed to be caught up in a scandal with Perry’s character cheating on her during a trip to Las Vegas in a 1999 episode titled The One in Vegas: Part 1.

The revelation was made by actress Lisa Cash, who was hired to play a hotel worker who brings room service to Chandler’s room after he has a huge fight with Monica.

“The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with [ex-boyfriend] Richard and in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room and orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker,” Cash told TMZ.

However, Perry didn’t feel comfortable with the storyline and he went to the writers and asked for it to be changed.