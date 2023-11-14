Courteney Cox has shared a personal tribute to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, weeks after his death.

Writing on Instagram alongside a clip of their characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller breaking character in a blooper from the show, she wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” she wrote.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Cox is the latest member of the sitcom’s cast to share a personal tribute to Perry, following Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show.

Taking to Instagram, LeBlanc has shared a carousel of photos from the pair’s long-time friendship including several iconic scenes from the show.

“Matthew,” the 56-year-old actor began his tribute, “it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.”

He added: “It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

It comes after the cast shared a loving tribute days his shock death, revealing that they are “utterly devastated” in a heartbreaking joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they shared in a statement sent to People.

Cox and Perry had a special bond on the show, playing each other’s love interests - and after his death, it was revealed that the star had made the writers of Friends change a controversial cheating storyline.

The pair were supposed to be caught up in a scandal with Perry’s character cheating on her during a trip to Las Vegas in a 1999 episode titled The One in Vegas: Part 1.

The revelation was made by actress Lisa Cash, who was hired to play a hotel worker who brings room service to Chandler’s room after he has a huge fight with Monica.

“The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with [ex-boyfriend] Richard and in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room and orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker,” Cash told TMZ.

However, Perry didn’t feel comfortable with the storyline and he went to the writers and asked for it to be changed.