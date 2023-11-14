Matt LeBlanc has broken his silence with a gutwrenching tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Following the rescent death of star Matthew Perry, the first of his Friends co-stars has broken their silence in a heartbreaking tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Matt LeBlanc, who played the lovable Joey Tribbiani alongside Perry’s Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom, has shared a carousel of photos from the pair’s long-time friendship including several iconic scenes from the show.

“Matthew,” the 56-year-old actor began his tribute, “it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.”

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry remained close friends after the 90s sitcom. Photo / Getty Images

He added: “‘It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

While the short but sweet tribute was heartbreaking in itself, the real tear-jerker came in the final line. Choosing to reflect on both their on- and off-screen friendship, LeBlanc signed off the post with a gut-punching reference to their time on the show: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he wrote.

The remaining Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, are yet to reply to the post.

It comes after the cast shared a loving tribute days his shock death, revealing that they are “utterly devastated” in a heartbreaking joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they shared in a statement sent to People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The publisher revealed that the message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral in L.A. | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/lydETFNOhf — TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2023

The cast reunited on November 4 to attend the funeral of the star, with sources claiming Aniston largely kept to herself.

On Saturday, October 28, the late actor, best known for playing the hilarious and kind-hearted Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom, passed away at the age of 54.

Various media platforms have claimed that he was found after drowning in his spa pool at his home in Los Angeles.

However, the initial results of his autopsy came back “inconclusive”, meaning the official cause of death – including the toxicology report – may not be known for a couple of weeks.