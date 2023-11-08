Matthew Perry’s official death certificate has been revealed.

The star, who passed away last month after being discovered in a spa pool at his LA home, was buried on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Now his death certificate, obtained by The Blast, has revealed that his official cause of death is being deferred pending toxicology reports, which may take weeks to determine, reports Daily Mail.

The certificate also lists Perry’s industry as “Entertainment” and his stepfather Keith Morrison as the “informant” who handed over the information for the document.

While the Friends alum’s cause of death is still unknown, initial toxicology reports revealed that there was no meth or fentanyl in his system when he is thought to have drowned.

More in-depth testing is being carried out and will hopefully show if the beloved star had any prescription medication in his body when he passed away.

When police searched Perry’s home, they did not find any illegal drugs, however they did find prescription medication that was properly labeled and stored in bottles.

Perry had been candid about his lifelong battle with drugs and alcohol over the last few years.

He was addicted to the painkiller Vicodin for years, even while he was filming Friends, and had been in and out of rehab during peak stardom.

Perry reflected on the painful chapter of his life in his memoir, which was released last year. In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, he detailed the struggles he faced throughout his career, such as his evident weight fluctuations on the show.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in Friends. Photo / Getty Images

During his press tour for the book, Perry did a number of interviews where he got incredibly emotional about his public substance abuse struggles.

Those close to the star maintain that Perry was clean and sober at the time of his passing.



