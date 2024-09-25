Back: Matt LeBlanc (left) as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing; Front: Courteney Cox (left) as Monica Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. Photo / Getty Images
The iconic NBC sitcom first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons.
Now, streaming service Max has announced plans for Fast Friends, a new competition game show filmed at New York City’s interactive exhibit “The Friends Experience”.
“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favourite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes,” a press release for the four-part show said.
The quickest team will be crowned the “Ultimate Friends Fan”.
“He’d been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like, from the [2021] reunion, that he had finally found some peace,” executive producer Kevin Bright told The Today Show, while Kauffman said: “It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught.”
“He made us laugh every day,” Crane added, while Bright said: “David [Crane] always said [Matthew] was the funniest man in a room.”
Speaking previously about how fans could honour Perry amid the show’s 30th anniversary, Kauffman told The Times: “Two things come to mind: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centres - let’s fight the disease.
“And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that, but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.”