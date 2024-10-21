His label Conquest Music confirmed the news of his death on behalf of his family.
Di’Anno was born in East London on May 17, 1958 and rose to fame as the lead singer of Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981.
A statement from the label reads, “Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.
“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.