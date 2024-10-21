His label Conquest Music confirmed the news of his death on behalf of his family.

Di’Anno was born in East London on May 17, 1958 and rose to fame as the lead singer of Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981.

A statement from the label reads, “Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Paul Di'Anno and Steve Harris performing with Iron Maiden in 1981 during their Killer World Tour. Photo / Getty Images

“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

“His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

He left Iron Maiden in 1981 after revealing his cocaine habit, having previously said, “It wasn’t just that I was snorting a bit of coke; I was going for it non-stop 24 hours a day every day.

The current members of Iron Maiden who played an Auckland show in September as part of their The Future World Past world tour. Photo / John McMurtrie

“The band had commitments piling up and I just couldn’t see my way to the end of it.”

Before his death, the singer faced several health issues, requiring knee surgery after finding a “golf ball-sized abscess” in his leg.

He spent 8 months in hospital with sepsis and previously told People magazine that he was “forever grateful” to the band for covering the cost of a couple of months’ worth of treatment.

The current band members paid tribute to Di’Anno, writing, “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today.

“Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades.”

It concluded, “We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more.”

Di’Anno was married five times and leaves behind six children.