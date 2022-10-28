Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: How does Spielberg's greatest alien flick hold up

By , Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Greg and Zanna watch a movie about a hard drinking alien.

SCORES
Number of years between viewings: 40
Number of times our 9-year-old yelled "turn it off!" >40

SHE SAW

Our 9-year-old hollered, "Turn it off! TURN

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment