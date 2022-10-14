Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The Kardashians: Greg and Zanna review the new season

By , Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
Kim Kardashian. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian. Photo / AP

Greg and Zanna don't search for meaning.

SCORES
Social media audience: > 1 billion
TV audience: < 1 million

SHE SAW

You'd be right to assume The Kardashians is outside our wheelhouse, and season 2 even more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle