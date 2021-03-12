Engagement off: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez separate after 4 years together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement. Photo / Getty Images

After four years together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits.

Sources have told E! News the couple have called off their engagement, two years after a romantic proposal.

Rodriguez hoped they would marry sometime this year after the original wedding date was postponed because of the pandemic.

Sources told Page Six the couple's relationship was on the rocks and they were headed for a break-up.

"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by Covid-19," the former MLB player told Jimmy Fallon.

"You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

Earlier this year, Rodriguez was in the news regarding rumours linked to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

She described Rodriguez as an "acquaintance" who she's never met in person.

However, it's understood the rumours had no effect on Lopez.

"She doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention," one source said.

Speaking with Elle Magazine, Lopez said there was no rush to get down the aisle.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."

This may come as a surprise to fans as the loved up couple spent Valentine's Day together, also attending the Super Bowl in February.

In 2019, Rodriguez proposed during a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

This proposal came after the celebrated their two-year anniversary.