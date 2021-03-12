The Project host Kanoa Lloyd announces that she's pregnant

The Project host Kanoa Lloyd has this evening announced she is expecting a baby.

Lloyd made the announcement during this evening's edition of The Project, which she co-hosts with Jesse Mulligan and Jeremy Corbett.

Mulligan had previously hinted that there would be some special news on the show, tweeting "as a friend" that people should watch the show this evening, around 7.25pm.

"It's my job to tell you to watch @TheProject_NZ but tonight I ask you to tune in as a friend, at 7.25pm in particular," he posted on Twitter earlier today.

The TV presenter delivered the news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, freelance editor and colourist Mikee Carpinter, whom she married in 2016.

"I am leaving The Project… on maternity leave!" she said during the show.

"I've got the coolest baby daddy in the world," the present added, with the camera panning to the audience, where her husband was sitting, to share the special moment in the studio with his wife.

"I'm really excited. I'm going to be picking all your parent brains for what I'm supposed to do," Lloyd added.

Social media reacted with delight to the happy news.

Fabulous news! Please give @KanoaLloyd our very best wishes!! pic.twitter.com/gb7bmKuRLR — Sonia says Scan Every Time 🦠💥 (@eloquentsonia) March 12, 2021

@KanoaLloyd congratulations darling xxxxxxxx — The Aunties (@aunties_the) March 12, 2021

The TV presenter also posted the news on Instagram this evening, with a sweet post showing the couple and her baby bump.

"I feel very lucky to be able to say that I'm becoming a Māma this year, and that this cool guy gets to be a cool Dad! Excited to meet you lil bubba," she wrote.

The couple has recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Lloyd's co-hosts were visibly excited about the news, as was the audience.

Her husband confirmed the news on Instagram with a simple "Yep" alongside a photo of his wife in the studio.