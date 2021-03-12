Watch: Dramatic food truck fire near Queenstown, Otago

Helicopters were put on standby and five fire trucks sent to help after a "food truck" caught on fire while being driven through a high fire risk area near Queenstown tonight.

Dramatic photos show the truck fully ablaze on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd near Wilson Bay, about 10 kilometres south-west of Queenstown. No one was hurt.

There was a large response to the fire. Photo / James Allan

The alarm was raised at 6.13pm, southern fire and emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said.

The large response from Queenstown and Arrowtown brigades, as well as putting helicopters on standby, was because the truck was in an area with pine forest and considered a high fire risk.

The fire was in a high risk area between Queenstown and Glenorchy. Photo / James Allan

But it hadn't spread to vegetation before being put out and by 7.50pm only two fire crews remained.

He didn't know who the truck belonged to, or what food it was transporting.

A witness told the Herald the truck was being towed towards Queenstown when it caught fire.

The food truck was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Photo / James Allan

"The driver managed to unhook it and drive to safely."