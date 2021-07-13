Emmy nominations 2021: The Boys starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr up for five awards

A show starring Kiwi actors is among the television shows up for Emmy awards.
The show follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
In addition, The Boys is up for best sound mixing, best visual effects, and best original music and lyrics.
Karl Urban plays Billy Butcher in the Amazon Original series, and Anthony Starr plays Homelander.
Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's nominations with 24 nods each.
The two shows dominated the drama category, while fellow Disney+ series WandaVision scored the most limited series nods with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso landed 20 for its debut season.
Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale scored 21 nods as did Emmys perennial Saturday Night Live, which extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306.
The 73rd Emmy Awards – the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars – will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles broadcast by CBS on September 19.
Michaela Coel's blistering series I May Destroy You has proved to be a hit with Television Academy voters, picking up nine nominations after being snubbed at the Golden Globes.
SNUBS
• While WandaVision got a lot of love, Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was left out in the cold except for a nomination for Don Cheadle and several technical noms.
• Pedro Pascal apparently didn't take his helmet off for long enough to be among The Mandalorian's Emmy nominations.
• Ethan Hawke has been nominated for almost every award but an Emmy despite his brilliant work in The Good Lord Bird.
• The Handmaid's Tale cast will be celebrating with so many receiving nominations, except for its resident villain Joseph Fiennes.
• Kim's Convenience did not get a look in for its final season, not even Appa aka Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.
• Alec Baldwin was again nominated for his portrayal of Donald Trump, but Brendan Gleeson was shut out despite his uncanny portrayal or the former president in The Comey Rule.
SURPRISES
• Aidy Bryant managed to score two Emmy nominations, one for SNL and a second for her comedy series Shrill. Fellow SNL castmate Kenan Thompson also managed to score two nominations with the Academy recognising his work on SNL and his self-titled sitcom, Kenan.
• Ewan McGregor was brilliant in Halston but was only a 50-50 chance to get a nomination given the series wasn't universally loved.
• Cobra Kai – The Netflix streamer spin-off from the Karate Kid film franchise kicked down the Emmy door.
• The Boys – Amazon's saucy anti-superhero series has been popular with fans and critics and this year also the T Academy.
• Emily In Paris – Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was its nomination.
BEST COMEDY SERIES
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Lovecraft Country
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
BEST TELEVISION MOVIE
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice