'He got wrecked': Jackass star attacked by shark after stunt goes wrong

Jackass star bitten by shark. Video / Discovery +

Warning: Graphic content

Jackass star Sean McInerney has been attacked by a shark after falling from a wakeboard during a televised stunt.

The stars of Jackass have long made their names by doing stunts that defy conventions of safety and common sense and so their collaboration with Discovery for Shark Week was never going to end well.

McInerney, also known as Poopies, is a new addition to the Jackass team and had made a memorable debut.

After successfully wakeboarding above waters filled with the apex predators, the team decided to up the ante and introduce a ramp.

He wasn't in the water long before he became lunch. Photo / Discovery

When Poopies inevitably fell into the water, it didn't take long for the sharks to do what they do best.

Safety crews responded quickly and pulled him to safety, as blood poured from the wound.

Crews worked quickly to pull 'Poopies' from the water. Photo / Discovery

Blood pours from the wound. Photo / Discovery

He suffered artery and tendon damage after the animal inflicted a deep bite to his hand.

Jackass star Steve-O said: "He would be f***ing dead if they didn't dive on him as fast as they did. Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark … for a 'Shark Week' episode."

The gruesome aftermath. Photo / Discovery

Poopies later said: "I definitely got a degree in shark college there."

"I knew there was a chance I was going to get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was going to happen.

"I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."

Jackass star Chris Pontius added: "It's a reminder that yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course."