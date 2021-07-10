The Chase's Bradley Walsh reveals secret health battle

Bradley Walsh says people often comment on his appearance without realising what causes it. Photo / ITV

Bradley Walsh says people often comment on his appearance without realising what causes it. Photo / ITV

The Chase's host Bradley Walsh has revealed he suffers from a medical condition that causes his face to sometimes look swollen and puffy.

Fans of the show have repeatedly commented on the host's appearance in some episodes, when his face has looked puffy and swollen.

In an interview with "This Morning", unearthed by the Daily Star, Walsh revealed what causes those changes in his appearance.

"People don't realise I have seriously bad blepharitis," the 61-year-old host said.

"I have to take one pill a day for it or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out.

Viewers often comment on his appearance but not many know about what causes it, he says. Photo / ITV

"So many times, people have commented on how I look. But they don't realise. If I take medication though, I'm fine," he added.

According to the beloved comedian and TV show host, the condition can cause red, swollen and itchy eyelids, as well as flakes and crusts at the base of the eyelashes.

In some cases, it can also lead to dry eyes, cysts and conjunctivitis.

This is not the only time Walsh has spoken candidly about his health struggles.

Last year, he opened up about the stern warning doctors gave him about his health.

The Chase presenter said his doctors told him to give up fatty food and alcohol, The Sun reported. Walsh's father died of heart disease when he was 59.

The 60-year-old told the publication: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol.

"It's a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look Brad, you need to get fit."

Walsh heeded the doctor's orders and cut out alcohol and carbs. He says the age his father died helped motivate him to get his health on track.

"I had it in the back of my mind that I just had to get past my dad's age.

"So turning 60 was a bit of a milestone ... I got on the scales and saw I'd hit 14st 9lbs (92kg), the heaviest I've ever been. I really was quite big."

The star has so far lost 4.5kg.