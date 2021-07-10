Dua Lipa sued for posting paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram

Dua Lipa at the Grammy Charities Signings in Los Angeles, California, in January. Photo / Getty Images

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued after reportedly posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.

According to US court documents, Lipa was photographed by paparazzi queuing at an airport in February 2019, and later shared the shot with her fans. The documents say she shared the photo of herself "without permission or authorisation".

Integral Images argues the singer profited from the photo, because her Instagram feed is a marketing tool for her music.

The company is seeking US$150,000 (NZ$215,000) in damages from the singer and has requested a jury trial.

It is also asking the court to issue an order preventing the singer from posting such photos of herself again.

The post, which has since been deleted, reportedly shows the singer standing in a queue at the airport, holding her passport and boarding pass.

She was wearing a big hat in the photo and captioned the image with "I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice".

According to the BBC, Integral Images applied to register copyright for the images after Lipa's Instagram post.