'Eat my dust': Billie Eilish's jaw-dropping response to haters

Billie Eilish has no time for haters. Photo / British Vogue

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has hit back at her critics with a fierce and blunt message on social media.

Eilish, whose latest releases have seen a change in style from the multi-Grammy award-winner, was facing up against criticism from sections of her fanbase.

Her two most recent singles, Lost Cause and NDA, haven't had the same success as some of her earlier hits.

Hitting back at her haters, Eilish didn't mince words.

"Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now...," Billie wrote on TikTok, saying it was "literally all I see on this app."

"Eat my dust," she responded

"My tits are bigger than yours."

Well, that's them told.

@billieeilish literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours ♬ NDA - Billie Eilish

Eilish's new singles have also come with a change in style for the singer, heralded by a stunning cover shoot for British Vogue.

Posing in a custom corset, Eilish sent powerful message about body positivity to her trolls.

The 19-year-old singer requested a classic pin-up makeover for the cover and chose to wear a corset partly because she hates her stomach and wanted to take the power back from her negative thoughts.

She told journalist Laura Snapes: "'If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?'"

"It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*** it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."

The singer's brand new blonde hairstyle caused a social media frenzy when she debuted the new look on Instagram, and the post became the fastest post to reach one million likes - in just six minutes.

"It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it," she shared in the cover story.

The popstar makes it clear she is in charge of her creative choices: "I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."