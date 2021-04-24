Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest

Saturday Night Live has announced Elon Musk will guest host an episode of the show. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk will host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), it has been announced.

The technology mogul, who has an estimated fortune of $177 billion, is a controversial choice of host, and some have slammed the show for "not learning" from past controversies.

Deadline.com calls it a "left-field choice for a sketch comedy show" but points out that, unlike other corporate types, Musk has shown "a quick wit in his online dealings with fans, foes and the like, so may have a few more surprises in store".

"I am really beyond disappointed in SNL," wote Variety editor Jenelle Riley.

"They've learned nothing. A host should have some discernible talent other than … being rich? Or at least not be someone who lies about a takeover, spreads misinformation about a pandemic, and is known for abusing employees."

The show previously had Donald Trump as a host of one of its episodes. That choice drew controversy at the time, two months before the start of the former president's primary campaign.

At the time, SNL was accused of making space for Trump's campaign rhetoric, which many pointed out was dangerous.

This is not the first time the Tesla billionaire makes it onto the small (or even the big) screen.

Musk has previously appeared on The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory and had a cameo in Iron Man 2.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the May 8 episode hosted by Musk.