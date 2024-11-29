The submission was spearheaded by planner Mark Vinall of Tattico, who submitted an assessment of environmental effects, certificate of title, resource consent approvals as they stood, concert consent, transport assessment, acoustic assessment, social impact assessment, proposed consent conditions and letters of support.

Members of the public could submit their views as part of the process.

More than 2000 public submissions were made, with 94% of people in support of more concerts.

Sautner said Friday was a “historic day for Eden Park, our city and country”.

“Increasing our concert capacity allows us to expand venue availability to provide promoters the flexibility and certainty they need to bring global artists to New Zealand and enables us to compete with stadiums in Australia for content.”

The Coldplay concerts proved Eden Park's ability to host big shows, says stadium CEO Nick Sautner. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The consent states that up to six artists will be allowed to perform during the calendar year. There are several conditions, including that concerts must finish by 11pm on most days and 10.30pm on a Sunday not followed by a public holiday. Noise limits also remain in place.

Sautner noted the economic and social impacts of having large-scale events in Auckland had been proven since gigs started in 2021.

“From Six60 to Billy Joel and more recently Coldplay, Eden Park has demonstrated its ability to successfully host global artists,” he said.

Earlier this month, the stadium hosted more than 160,000 fans at three sold-out Coldplay concerts, with Sautner saying their economic benefit was expected to reach tens of millions of dollars.

“When you take into account direct spending on plane tickets, hotels, cafes, bars, transportation, retail and tourism by the 60% of fans who travelled to Auckland from across the country and world right through to the 3000 casual staff we employed each night of the concert, for many of whom working at an event like this is their second job, the impact is significant.”

The Eden Park team would continue working with promoters to bring international artists to the venue, he said.

“Our commitment to continually enhancing venue utilisation and infrastructure will ensure that Eden Park is a world-class, multi-purpose venue for top-tier events”.

The decision to increase the number of concerts was also welcome news for Auckland’s hospitality sector.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said events such as concerts at Eden Park were “a real boost for local businesses, including hospitality and accommodation operators”.

“Our sector thrives when visitors come to our cities and towns. The run of Coldplay and Pearl Jam concerts in Auckland earlier this month brought the city to life, filling our venues and restaurants with visitors keen to experience more than just the music. Accommodation occupancies were also close to 90%.”

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner welcomed the granting of permission for more concerts next year as "a significant milestone".

He said recent research from Massey University showed that, for every dollar spent on a live performance, $3.20 was returned in benefits to the wider community.

“Auckland businesses in our sector will be ready to welcome locals and visitors heading to Eden Park and to make the most of the opportunities that more concerts will create.”

Sautner previously told the Herald that consent restrictions may have been one of the reasons why pop superstar Taylor Swift snubbed New Zealand on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“In 2020, our resource consent permitted Eden Park to hold up to six concerts in any 12-month period,” he said in February.

Promoters of big acts were increasingly requiring multiple concert dates to accommodate demand.

“Our current consent doesn’t make this possible, which means artists are bypassing New Zealand and fans are missing out.”

Country star Luke Combs will play two concerts at Eden Park in January. Photo / Oli Spencer

Concerts already scheduled for Eden Park next year include two nights of country star Luke Combs in January and one night of rock band Metallica in November.

Auckland Council’s decision noted that an appeal can be lodged within 15 working days of publication.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.