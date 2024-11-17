Advertisement
Dylan Bode, man woken from coma by Coldplay, shares story behind duet with Chris Martin at Eden Park

A man who was in a coma claims he was woken by listening to Coldplay music. Whilst attending Auckland's show he was brought on stage.

Coldplay fan Dylan Bode grew up harmonising to the band’s music, but he never thought he’d one day be on stage singing with Chris Martin.

Bode, who is from the US but flew to New Zealand for Coldplay’s show on Friday November 15, caught Chris Martin’s eye with his sign that read “Your music woke me up from a coma! Can we sing about this Magic together?”

The Herald first reported the moment Martin got him up on stage to sing the band’s 2014 hit Magic together before sharing a hug. Now Bode has shared the emotional story behind the moment, telling Coast and The Hits radio hosts this morning that about 8 months ago, a “tragic incident” left him in a coma.

Dylan Bode and his husband Aaron joined Kiwi radio hosts Ben Boyce, Megan Papas and Jono Pryor to chat about his duet with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Photo / The Hits
“They told my husband, my family all flew in expecting that they’d have to pull the plug maybe,” he told The Hits Breakfast hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas.

“They asked [my husband] what can they do to make me more comfortable? And he’s like, ‘Put Coldplay on. It’s the only thing that he’s loved since he was about 8 years old’.

“So about 24 hours after hearing Coldplay, the first signs of coming back out of this is me playing air piano.”

Bode told Coast hosts Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace, “You could see that my body started moving to Fix You, the guitar part. All of a sudden, these doctors and neurologists start storming in like, ‘He is showing signs he’s awake’.”

While it took him several months to fully recover, Bode was determined to get to a Coldplay concert to share his gratitude with the band.

“I said, I want to thank Chris Martin. I want to have a sign that said thank you and let him know what happened, because I’m so grateful to be alive again and that they did this, and I’m so grateful that their music had this impact on me,” he shared.

While on stage, Martin spoke to Bode off-mic – so what did he say?

“He was like, ‘We’ll always be together. You’re beautiful. I hope you get well and stay well’,” he recalled.

During their performance, the crowd at Eden Park were visibly affected, with several people spotted wiping away tears, while others cheered.

Many Coldplay fans who were in the crowd shared their experiences of the emotional moment on social media, with one writing on Instagram, “This was so beautiful I bawled my eyes out.”

Another shared, “This had me so emotional last night at the concert. A truly ‘magic’ moment.”


