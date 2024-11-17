Coldplay fan Dylan Bode grew up harmonising to the band’s music, but he never thought he’d one day be on stage singing with Chris Martin.
Bode, who is from the US but flew to New Zealand for Coldplay’s show on Friday November 15, caught Chris Martin’s eye with his sign that read “Your music woke me up from a coma! Can we sing about this Magic together?”
The Herald first reported the moment Martin got him up on stage to sing the band’s 2014 hit Magic together before sharing a hug. Now Bode has shared the emotional story behind the moment, telling Coast and The Hits radio hosts this morning that about 8 months ago, a “tragic incident” left him in a coma.
“They told my husband, my family all flew in expecting that they’d have to pull the plug maybe,” he told The Hits Breakfast hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas.