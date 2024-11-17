“They asked [my husband] what can they do to make me more comfortable? And he’s like, ‘Put Coldplay on. It’s the only thing that he’s loved since he was about 8 years old’.

“So about 24 hours after hearing Coldplay, the first signs of coming back out of this is me playing air piano.”

Bode told Coast hosts Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace, “You could see that my body started moving to Fix You, the guitar part. All of a sudden, these doctors and neurologists start storming in like, ‘He is showing signs he’s awake’.”

While it took him several months to fully recover, Bode was determined to get to a Coldplay concert to share his gratitude with the band.

“I said, I want to thank Chris Martin. I want to have a sign that said thank you and let him know what happened, because I’m so grateful to be alive again and that they did this, and I’m so grateful that their music had this impact on me,” he shared.

While on stage, Martin spoke to Bode off-mic – so what did he say?

“He was like, ‘We’ll always be together. You’re beautiful. I hope you get well and stay well’,” he recalled.

During their performance, the crowd at Eden Park were visibly affected, with several people spotted wiping away tears, while others cheered.

Many Coldplay fans who were in the crowd shared their experiences of the emotional moment on social media, with one writing on Instagram, “This was so beautiful I bawled my eyes out.”

Another shared, “This had me so emotional last night at the concert. A truly ‘magic’ moment.”



