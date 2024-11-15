Martin complimented Bode’s shoes and visual aesthetic as he sat down with him behind a keyboard. The frontman told him: “First of all, amazing sneakers. Look at these amazing tattoos. You look like my brother. You’re a f****** rockstar.”

“You look handsome. You look gorgeous. Looks like things are going great for you”.

Martin then started the opening of the wistful, dreamlike song: “Call it magic. Call it true.”

As the pair harmonised, the captivated crowd alternated between erupting in cheers and listening in quiet reverence. Some were visibly moved, with a few seen wiping away tears.

Bode and Martin exchanged a warm hug shortly after singing the line, “Do you believe in magic / Oh yes I do”.

Many Coldplay fans at the concert took to social media to express how emotional it was to see the moment Bode had with the band.

“This was so beautiful I bawled my eyes out,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“This had me so emotional last night at the concert. A truly ‘magic’ moment,” wrote another.

Another person who appeared to know Bode personally wrote: “@thatdylanbode I know how much Coldplay has meant to you in this life. This is absolutely amazing so much love my friend”.

The hit British band is playing three shows in Auckland, with the final concert tonight, as part of their Music of the Spheres World tour.

It is the first time they have performed in New Zealand since 2016.







