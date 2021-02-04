Dita Von Teese breaks silence on abuse allegations against ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese attend the Libertine Fall 2019 Runway Show at Ebell of Los Angeles in April 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Dita Von Teese has broken her silence on the allegations of abuse made against her ex-husband Marilyn Manson.

The 52-year-old rocker's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood was one of five women to claim this week that they had been sexually and emotionally abused by the Fight Song hitmaker.

And his first wife, burlesque performer Dita, has addressed the news and insisted "the details made public do not match my personal experience".

The 48-year-old model was married to the 'mOBSCENE' star - whose real name is Brian Warner - for around 12 months between 2005 and 2006, after several years of dating, and said she wouldn't have tied the knot with Marilyn if she'd had the same experiences the women have alleged to have had during her relationship with the music star, while she insisted she divorced him "due to infidelity and drug abuse".

Dita concluded that she hopes those "who have incurred abuse" can take "steps to heal".

In a statement shared on social media, Dita wrote: "I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my wellbeing, I appreciate your kindness.

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple.

"Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse. Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realise yourself.

"This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request."

Evan, 33, accused Marilyn of "grooming" her when she was a teenager, and alleged he "horrifically abused" her throughout their relationship.

She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Marilyn has branded the allegations against him "horrible distortions of reality".

And he insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".

He said: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."