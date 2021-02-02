Marilyn Manson responds to sexual abuse allegations: 'Horrible distortions of reality'

Marilyn Manson has called the sexual abuse allegations against him "horrible distortions of reality".

The 52-year-old rocker has spoken out after at least five women - former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, an artist known only as Gabriella, Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan - claimed they had been victims of sexual misconduct, manipulation, and physical and emotional abuse at his hands.

Manson insisted his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".

He posted on Instagram: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Comments were turned off the post but it was liked by the his wife, Lindsay Usich.

Wood accused Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – of "grooming" her when she was a teenager, and alleged he "horrifically abused" her throughout their relationship.

In her Instagram post, she explained: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

McNeilly alleged the Disposable Teens singer had locked her in rooms and isolated her from her friends.

She wrote: "I was emotionally abused, terrorised and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was 'bad', sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn't he would threaten to come after them."

She also revealed she has been suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues as a result.

At least five women have accused rocker Marilyn Manson of sexual assault. Photo / AP

She said: "I believe he gets off on ruining people's lives. I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil."

After the allegations, Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and fired from his role in American Gods.

Network Starz said of the latter: "Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

And a US senator has called for the FBI to investigate allegations of abuse made against the 52-year-old rocker.

Wood shared a letter by California State Senator Susan Rubio, which she had sent to the Acting Attorney General of the United States and the director of the FBI.

The letter, which Evan shared on Instagram, read in part: "The alleged victims have named Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Hugh Warner, as the perpetrator.

"I ask that the US Department of Justice meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate these accusations."

"As a domestic violence survivor who now advocates for victims in my role of California state legislator, I share a common trauma of emotional, psychological and physical control at the hands of an abuser. Victims are almost always isolated from loved ones, making it that much more difficult to escape or come forward.

"They are usually not believed or are threatened to keep quiet. One of the reasons I fought for victims in my state to have more time to seek justice and to be allowed to use evidence of psychological and abusive behavior, commonly referred to as coercive control, was because they needed additional protections to stop the abuse.

"Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders.

"If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That must not be allowed to happen."