Marilyn Manson dropped by record label amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Manson was dropped by his record label following Evan Rachel Wood's statement speaking out against him. Photo / AP

Marilyn Manson's record label have parted ways with the singer after "disturbing" abuse allegations from actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, shared they have parted ways with him in a bid to distance themselves from the embattled singer. At least four other women have also come forward in the wake of Wood's public statement, Variety reports.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," a statement reads.

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Wood's statement read: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

Several stars have sent Evan Rachel Wood their messages of support. Photo / AP

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

The Guardian reports Wood and Manson dated from 2007 when the Westworld actress was 19 and she was 37. The pair split in 2008 before getting back together. They were engaged in 2010 before splitting later that year.

Stars have come forward with their messages of support for Wood, including Kiwi actress Anna Paquin and Rose McGowan.

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

McGowan was previously engaged to Manson for two years and wrote on Twitter: "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

"You're courage is inspiring #Istandwithyou," wrote Paquin in the comments section on Wood's Instagram post. She starred with Wood in the TV show True Blood.

Manson is yet to publicly address Wood's statement, but has previously denied past allegations of abuse.

In 2018, a police report was filed against Manson for alleged abuse in 2011. At the time, Manson's lawyer spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, saying: "allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity…. Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false."

