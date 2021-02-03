Marilyn Manson's most shocking moments reveal that abuse allegations should be no shock at all

Best known for his dramatic make-up and live performances designed to shock as much as entertain, Marilyn Manson is no stranger to controversy.

The 54-year-old goth rocker, who's birth name is Brian Warner, chose his famous stage name by fusing together the names of sex symbol Marilyn Monroe and infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

Evan Rachel Wood, star of Westworld, revealed this week that she was groomed by Marilyn Manson while still a teenager and called him a "dangerous man". Photo / supplied

Manson this week was hit with a deluge of allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, starting with a shocking Instagram post by Hollywood actress, Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood revealed this week that she was groomed by Manson while still a teenager and called him a "dangerous man". The Westworld star started dating Manson in 2007, when she was only 19. They got engaged in 2010 before breaking up later that same year.

Since Wood's statement hit her Instagram account eight more women have come forward alleging abuse by Manson. The allegations include Manson "terrorising" his victims with violence and are so horrific it has led to "The Beautiful People" singer being dumped by his record label.

In addition to his musical fall from grace, Manson could soon be under investigation by the FBI with The Sun reporting that US politicians have written to the Bureau to initiate proceedings.

Shock and awe

If the FBI does choose to investigate Manson it won't be the first time the singer has been on the wrong side of the law.

Marilyn Manson has been arrested several time over lewd acts carried out on stage during his concerts. Photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought

In 1994 Manson was arrested at a concert in Florida, USA, for "jacking off with a strap-on dildo and urinating on the crowd". Later that year, according to The Sun, Manson invited a hearing impaired groupie to his recording studio where he asked her to take off her clothes and he then covered her body with hot dogs, salami and other meat products, before taking photos of her.

Another incident at one of Manson's concerts in 2001 saw him arrested for "gyrating his manhood against a security guard's head at a US music festival, while wearing just tights and a leather thong", according to The Sun.

The stage seems to be one of Manson's favourite places to shock and dismay with incidents over the years including cutting into his own chest with a broken beer bottle and simulating slashing his own wrists.

Manson's extreme behaviour on stage had a disastrous impact on some of his fans. The Sun report than in 2001, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, tried to slit her wrists after being forbidden from attending a Manson concert. The infamous Columbine school shooters were huge Manson fans, a fact that was widely reported on, forcing the singer to defend his controversial persona and the impact it could have on others.

Love and war

Prior to his relationship with Wood, Manson was seen with a steady rotation of gorgeous women on his arm, including actress Rose McGowan and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese. It seems that his split from Wood had the most impact on the singer, telling Spin magazine that he fantasised about "smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer".

Prior to his relationship with Wood, Manson was seen with a steady rotation of gorgeous women on his arm, including actress Rose McGowan. Photo / Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc. / Getty Images

In the interview, which Manson's PR firm later claimed was simply fiction delivered by "a theatrical rock star... promoting a new record", he recalls his extreme self destructive behaviour and rage toward Wood.

"And every time I called her that day – I called 158 times – I took a razor blade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands.

"I look back and it was a really stupid thing to do. This was intentional, this was a scarification, and this was like a tattoo. I wanted to show her the pain she put me through.

"It sounds made up but it's completely true and I don't give a sh*t if people believe it or not. I've got the scars to prove it.

Marilyn Manson, 54, was originally named Brian Warner, before combining Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson's names to create his moniker. Photo / Supplied by Universal

He added: "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

Wood alleges that Manson had threatened to kill or several times during their relationship and the years of abuse left her with long term issues including PTSD and depression.

Prior to Wood's recent Instagram post in which she names Manson as her abuser, the actress had discussed the past abuse she suffered on multiple occasions, but without naming her abuser.

Wood described one shocking experience: "Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand.

"To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day."

The hits keep coming

Since Wood's Instagram post eight more women have come forward with stories of abuse by Manson. The women were emboldened by Wood's words: "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Ashley Lindsay Morgan, a model, wrote how things "turned dark very quickly" when she spent time with Manson in 2009. "There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion."

Another model, Sarah McNeilly, alleges abuse by Manson who posed as "the perfect boyfriend" before turning "evil". "I was thrown up against a wall and he threatened to bash my face in with the baseball bat he was holding"

"I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil."

More women are preparing to come forward, with Esme Bianco, who once dated Manson, posting on Instagram: "I support and stand with the survivors who have come forward today.

"When the time is right for me, I will have more to say about my own experience and will share my story in full."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. http://www.whiteribbon.org.nz