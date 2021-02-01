Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of 'horrific' abuse: 'I am done living in fear'

The actress has accused rocker Manson of sexually abusing her. Photo / Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of "horrifically abusing" her.

The Westworld star has accused her ex-fiancé of "brainwashing" her and "manipulating her into submission" as she vowed to "stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent".

In a statement posted online, she wrote: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Back in 2016, Wood revealed she was branded a "whore" when she started dating Manson.

Revealing she bore the brunt of criticism after he split from wife Dita Von Teese, with many blaming her for the breakdown of their two-year marriage, she recalled: "Most teenagers are searching for identity, and I was thrown into a situation where I was supposed to have that already figured out.

"Then you're demonised for figuring it out and getting messy. People would call me a whore when I walked down the street, and you can't not be hurt by that."

At the time, Wood said she was attracted to Manson because of the "danger and excitement" he brought into her life, and she wanted to go on a "crazy journey" to find herself.

She added: "I met somebody that promised freedom and expression and no judgments. And I was craving danger and excitement. I looked at my mother one day and said, 'Mom, I'm gonna get on this tour bus for eight months and see the world and have a crazy journey and find myself, and if people aren't OK with that, I'm sorry, but I can't live my life for other people.'"

Manson has always denied Wood's claims that he was abusive to her.

