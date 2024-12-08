“I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it,” Van Dyke said in the All My Love video. “I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be all right.

“I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am – I got to do what I do, play and act silly.”

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor, who will turn 99 on December 13, proved he’s still light on his feet, recreating dance sequences from the likes of Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show while barefoot.

All My Love was released in October as the third single from Coldplay’s 10th studio album, Moon Music. Frontman Chris Martin has said the song was meant to be the last official single of the band’s career.

At one moment in the video, Van Dyke revealed his favourite lyrics from the single were, “Until I die, let me hold you if you cry.”

Van Dyke’s wife of 12 years, makeup artist Arlene Silver, his four children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family also made appearances alongside the actor. Other clips showed a beaming Van Dyke sitting beside Martin at the piano as he played the song.

The response to Van Dyke’s career retrospective has been largely positive, with many fans of Coldplay praising the concept of the video.

“You know what’s awesome? To see the person being paid tribute to while they can still be part of the project. So beautiful,” one commented on YouTube, with another adding: “Can this be what social media is for? This is wonderful and so incredibly ... human.”

“It’s Sunday morning and the birds aren’t even up yet. But here I am ugly-crying and emotional watching a video about a gentleman I don’t even know. And getting choked up over memories that aren’t even mine. This was just lovely. What a great way to honour Mr Van Dyke,” said a third.



“I’m not exaggerating when I say that this was one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time,” a fourth weighed in.

The music video was directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze and documentary film director Mary Wigmore, while Van Dyke and his wife served as producers.

In September, Van Dyke reflected on his legacy as he accepted the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. His television special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, was also nominated for outstanding production design, outstanding choreography and outstanding directing.

“For laughter,” he said while holding the trophy aloft. “I hope for making people laugh for 75 years.

“I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing.

“I’m looking for work, if anybody has,” he joked.