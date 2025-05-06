According to AFP, he told reporters who congratulated him on the red carpet, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”

He is one of several co-chairs for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The couple are parents to two children, sons RZA Athelston, who is soon to turn 3, and Riot Rose, 21 months.

Rihanna first revealed that she was pregnant with her second child at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023 and secretly gave birth in August that year.

Rihanna performs at the 2023 Super Bowl. Photo / Getty Images

The singer told Interview Magazine in April 2024 that she wanted to have as many children “as God wants me to have”.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she said at the time.

“I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

A-listers are descending on the Met today for the museum’s annual benefit, suited up for the dress code “Tailored for You” with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

The co-chairs for this year’s event are A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary co-chair, though he is not in attendance as he is recovering from a knee injury.

The host committee includes Edward Enninful, Ayo Edibiri, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, André 3000, Jeremy O. Harris, Audra McDonald, Tyla, Usher, and others.

Celebrities from Zendaya to Diana Ross, Lorde and Sydney Sweeney have stunned on the carpet so far.

You can follow the Herald‘s live coverage of the star-studded event here.