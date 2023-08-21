Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna has reportedly secretly had her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-winner, 35, had a baby boy with the rapper, 34, on August 3 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

It added the newborn’s name has yet to be revealed, but said it “starts with an ‘R’ – just like his big brother RZA”.





Rihanna had kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February.

The Umbrella singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby with A$AP.

She later told British Vogue about deciding to perform pregnant: “What the heck (was) I thinking?”

Rihanna has spent months flaunting her huge baby bump in revealing outfits on nights out and in raunchy social media posts.

At the start of August, she released a new maternity capsule collection for “moms and moms-to-be” through her Savage x Fenty line.

The singer, who had her now 18-month-old son RZA with L$D rapper A$AP in May 2022, told fans the range featured three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic T-shirt that reads: “Make More Babies.”

The inclusively-sized collection has sizes from XXS to 4X, and the prices ranged from $35 to $60 ($59 to $101).

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna told Vogue: “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Rihanna also recently modelled a cheeky top from her Savage X Fenty range with the message: “Use a Condom’.

She captioned images of the top – one of which showed her cradling her baby bump and which appeared to have been taken in an alley-style hallway: “This shirt is old… .”

Rihanna and A$AP – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.