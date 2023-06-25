Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl half time show. Photo / AP

She appears to be mere weeks away from giving birth to her second child but that hasn’t stopped Rihanna from making a major career move.

The Disturbia singer has revealed she is stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty - a lingerie brand co-founded by the singer in 2018.

In a statement issued to Vogue Business, the pop icon and successful businesswoman announced she will be stepping down and Hillary Super, the former CEO at Anthropologie Group will take over on June 26.

The statement read, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Despite stepping down, the Umbrella singer will still continue to have a large part in the business and will take on a leadership role as executive chair.

Savage X Fenty is one of many multi-million dollar ventures founded by the musician and has contributed to her billionaire status. Founded in 2018 with TechStyle Fashion Group, the brand has gone on to become a billion-dollar brand with Rihanna holding a 30 per cent ownership stake according to Forbes.

Other businesses she has a stake in include Fenty Beauty which was launched in 2017 and earned near-instant popularity with fans due to its inclusion goal.

Products made by the brand include a diverse range of colours with their best-selling foundation being offered in 50 shades, including darker shades for women of colour and much like Savage X Fenty, all advertisement is used with diverse models of all colours, shapes and sizes.

It comes after the pop star sensationally announced at the Super Bowl halftime show that she is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The singer began her performance by rubbing her hands across her belly and giving the camera a sly look as she pointed to what looked to be a baby bump peaking out from her unzipped red latex one-piece.

A representative for the singer later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the singer is expecting another child however it has not yet be announced when the star’s due date is.