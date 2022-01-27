Rihanna is rumoured to be working on new music. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna has been receiving calls from fans to release new music for years - and now the reason why she took a step back from the industry has been revealed.

The singer released her last album ANTI in 2016, and since then has been incredibly busy building her cosmetics and skincare brand Fenty, as well as a lingerie company.

Six years on from the album, which included hits like Work featuring Drake as well as Kiss It Better and Love on The Brain, Rihanna has barely dipped her toes back into the music industry.

A reporter from Vibe R & B shed light on how Rihanna felt shortly after finishing up her last album, the NY Post reports.

"She was just like, 'That was everything that I had at that moment for one album, and I'm gonna take a break and put [my energy] into other things," reporter Mya Abraham said.

Her beauty and fashion empires have amassed over $1.7 billion dollars, so Rihanna isn't under any financial pressure to get back into the recording studio.

And host of Fierce: Women in Music on SiriusXM Volume Lori Majewski said:

"She loves beauty and fashion. And now she gets to play in that space, and she's wildly successful at doing it. Then she can have fun, right? So you see her now being out with her friends more, really creating the lifestyle that supports the beauty and fashion business."

"Now that doesn't mean that she couldn't come back and have a hit: I think if she'd drop a [single] tomorrow, it would be massive. But I don't think she needs it anymore."

The 33-year-old singer has been teasing new music over the last couple of years.

She has been snapped in the studio last year and even posted on her Instagram account: "Me listening to R9 and refusing to release it."

R9 is what the singer and fans are calling her new album before she confirms the name.

So 2022 could mean the wait is over for Rihanna fans - the only question is whether the singer herself can take time out from her businesses and return to pop stardom.