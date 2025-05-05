The team ran the extreme sports event X*Air at Claudelands for three years before moving it to Wellington for four years.

X*Air gradually evolved into the Homegrown festival.

“Returning to the Waikato is not just about nostalgia; it’s about creating something that celebrates our roots and gives back to the region that inspired us,” Tuck said.

“We want the whole of Aotearoa to feel proud of this festival, and we are committed to making it unforgettable”.

The organisers said Hamilton’s status as New Zealand’s fastest-growing city offered potential to “expand and evolve while staying true to its roots”.

I ts central location was another reason for choosing it.

Homegrown has been calling Wellington home for 18 years.

“Accessibility is key for Homegrown,” Tuck said.

“Being close to such a large population makes this dream even more achievable”.

According to the release, several cities presented hosting proposals, but Hamilton’s “unique charm and cultural significance” stood out.

Recent large-scale events in Hamilton include the Six60 concert in 2021 and the Summer Concert Tour 2024, both at Claudelands Oval, and the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said with Hamilton-Australia flights starting in June, the event would be easily accessible for Kiwis and international tourists.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said the move was a great opportunity “in so many ways”.

“With the festival’s reputation for selling out and drawing crowds of more than 20,000, local businesses can expect a surge in foot traffic and revenue.”

Homegrown has taken place on Wellington’s waterfront since it started in 2008, growing from a crowd of 10,000 to 23,000.

It showcases genres including rock, reggae, and hip-hop, and has hosted iconic acts including Sir Dave Dobbyn, Shihad, Six60, Shapeshifter and Opshop.

