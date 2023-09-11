The Homegrown festival takes place on Wellington's waterfront.

If you’re not already excited for all the concerts and festivals that summer brings, that might be about to change because Homegrown has just announced the first line-up for the iconic annual festival.

Taking place on March 16 at Wellington’s waterfront, the one-day music festival has revealed some of Aotearoa’s favourite musicians will be hitting the stage to create yet another fun-filled event.

In an announcement made this morning, the Jim Beam sponsored event told fans that L.A.B will make their much-anticipated return along with other beloved Kiwi favourites such as Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Katchafire, David Dallas, Home Brew and Kora.

Wellington's Homegrown music festival returns for another year full of iconic Kiwi performers. Photo / Brady Dyer

Meanwhile, the festival – which has five stages all with their own genre – will see for the very first time legendary singer-songwriter Bic Runga and the incomparable Teeks.

In a statement released to the Herald, Bic Runga said: “We are really excited to be playing our first ever Homegrown. I can’t wait to check out some of the other new acts and catch up with some old mates. Wellington crowds are always something special.”

Coterie, Alien Weaponry, Kaylee Bell, Muroki, Georgia Lines, Rubi Du, 1814 and Lady Shaka will also make their debut on the Homegrown stages next year.

Elsewhere, the festival will include the newly revamped “Electronic Stage”, which will see performances from Lee Mvtthews, Montell2099, Flowidus and Sin & Brook.

This will be Homegrown’s 17th time putting on the iconic event in New Zealand’s capital city, with organisers promising it will once again be a “slick, seamless, friendly experience” festival-goers will love.

Tickets to the event are on sale now via the official Homegrown website.

LOWDOWN:

What: Jim Beam Homegrown

Who: L.A.B, Bic Runga, Stan Walker, Teeks, Ladi6 and more

When: March 16, 2024

Where: Wellington waterfront

Tickets: Tickets are available now via the official Homegrown website