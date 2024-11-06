Hamilton City Council’s June Quarterly Economic Report showed that despite a challenging environment, the city continued to “outperform the national average for economic growth”.

In the last 12 months, 572 new businesses set up shop, and employment numbers grew by 2.8%.

Blair Bowcott, Hamilton City Council strategy, growth, and planning general manager, said the recent title confirmed what the council already knew.

“We’ve been among the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand for several years. Embracing and responding to growth in Hamilton is part of our everyday work,” he said.

“Growth cities always face challenges and Hamilton is no different. But challenges can be positive. They prompt change and demand a fresh way of thinking. They can become great opportunities for long-term good.”

Bowcott said the council was now focused on taking a “boundary-less approach”.

“Working with our neighbours and partners means we can combine resources and services which benefit the whole Waikato region – to enable more homes, develop critical infrastructure, and protect the environment.”

He said the council had long been planning for population growth, with one example being Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge which unlocked new areas for development like Peacocke which is expected to house up to 20,000 people.

While much needed, investment comes with a cost, the council said. Significant infrastructure investment was needed to enable development to keep up the demand.

The council budgeted nearly $4.5 billion for capital expenditure in its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

“While there is a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to growth, it is also a strategic challenge that needs to be managed, and managed well. If we don’t, at best we miss out on opportunities and at worst, there could be adverse outcomes,” Bowcott said.

Hamilton’s growth will be a key consideration as the council firms up its approach to the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation.

“Changes to water services are coming, and council’s focus is to ensure that any change we make maximises efficiency and gets the best outcomes for our city.”