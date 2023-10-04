The couple revealed their unexpected move in the wake of the 2003 cheating allegations. Photo / Getty Images

The couple revealed their unexpected move in the wake of the 2003 cheating allegations. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham got candid about an unexpected move by David Beckham following his alleged affair in 2003: he surprised her with a vow renewal.

“We were doing school on Monday and David said we had to go somewhere for the afternoon,” the former Spice Girl told fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi on Wednesday in a Today With Hoda & Jenna interview.

Victoria revealed that the surprise gesture happened while they were living in Spain between 2003 and 2007, reports Page Six.

However, the pair made the decision to go to London because their English house had a “little chapel in the garden.

“We land in London, get off the plane and were met by the same car that drove us on our wedding day,” she added.

“We got remarried with the priest that married us all those years ago!”

Victoria Adams (Posh Spice) and David Beckham leave the Hotel near Crewe where the announcement of their future wedding was made. Photo / Getty Images

“I think how can this get any better? We get on the plane and we fly to Paris, where we had a 24-hour honeymoon and we stayed in Suite 302,” the fashion designer said, revealing why she named one of her latest fragrances Suite 302.

Victoria wrote in the perfume’s description that it “conjures the sumptuous spirit of whirlwind weekends in Paris in the memory of Suite 302.

“The white enamel of the Suite 302 bottle is reminiscent of the little white Roberto Cavalli dress Victoria wore for her surprise vow renewal with David,” the product’s website goes on to say.

Neither Victoria, 49, nor David, 48, have shared any pictures from their sweet vow renewal, however the former football player confirmed the ceremony took place back in 2017.

“We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” he revealed while on BBC Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs. “It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”

David and Victoria Beckham attend The 2003 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

This comes soon after Victoria got candid for the first time about David’s alleged infidelity.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she confessed in the Netflix documentary Beckham, reports The Sun.

The fashion icon also revealed that she “resented” David at the time and that it was the “hardest period” because they “were against each other”.

Soon after speculation of the alleged affair ran rampant, Victoria moved to Spain with their then-toddler sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, and she and her husband began to mend their fractured marriage.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 3. Photo / Getty Images

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other, either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” the singer added.

Meanwhile, David reflected on the period, saying it was an “incredibly difficult” time, but added that they worked through it because they “needed to fight for our family”.

The Beckhams didn’t reveal specific details about the rumoured affair in the documentary. However, the footballer’s former assistant Rebecca Loos alleged years ago that she was romantically involved with him while he was married to Victoria.

The couple got married in 1999 and share Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.