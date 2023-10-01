Victoria and David Beckham are set to address the infidelity rumours that plagued their marriage in 2003 in their new Netflix documentary, BECKHAM. Photo / Instagram

The director of David and Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary has made a surprise confession about his experience with the couple.

The four part tell-all documentary series about the 48-year-old former footballer lifts the lid on many aspects of his life including his very publicised relationship with Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, 49.

Now, director Fisher Stevens has revealed there was a moment during filming in which the couple were asked about the “difficulties” in their marriage, including the “rumoured infidelity scandals”, and Stevens has confessed it was an “unpleasant” topic to cover.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said, “It wasn’t pleasant, but we got into it” before explaining his method of how to discuss the tough topic of conversation, “’For me, I approached it as, “How did your marriage stay together?” and you’ll see how he responds.”

In 2003, infidelity claims plagued the couple after David was spotted leaving a nightclub with his now-former personal assistant Rebecca Loos. Shortly after, she spoke to the now defunct News of the World outlet claiming the pair had an extramarital affair. Loos claimed it took place over four months when she was assigned to look after David following his transfer from the Manchester United club to Real Madrid in 2003.

The former football star called the claims “ludicrous” at the time.

Stevens went on to say he “talked with the both of them about the difficulties they went through,” with producer John Battsek also speaking to The Sunday Times adding that what perhaps made the conversation easier was that the A-listers were “signed up” to a nothing off-limits contract.

“I’m sure you’ll say, “Of course you would say that.” But they were. There was no, “You will not ask that or do that,’” he continued, “Fisher and I thought that might be the case, but we were clear from the start that we would only do this if we could go in any direction we wanted. And we did.”

The documentary also includes some lighter conversations including how the Beckhams first started dating.

Recalling how they met at a charity football match in 1997, Victoria teasingly said, “The fact I went to the games really was to - some might say I stalked him, I would say see him.”

Before admitting that after the game, she saw the former England player by the bar with his parents which immediately caught her eye as she knew he was a family man, “When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, and he was standing and talking to his parents, and I’m very close to my family, and I loved that side to him.”

Meanwhile, David’s recollection of their attraction was a bit more simple” “I just fancied her”.

Since their meeting, the couple went on to marry two years later in 1999 at a castle just outside Dublin and share four children together - sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.

Beckham is available to watch on Netflix from October 4.