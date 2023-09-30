David Beckham has drawn criticism from some in the past over how affectionate he is with his daughter. Photo / @davidbeckham

David Beckham has drawn criticism from some in the past over how affectionate he is with his daughter. Photo / @davidbeckham

David Beckham has shared a sweet clip of himself kissing his daughter Harper, 12.

The legendary footballer shared a video on Instagram of his daughter helping him get ready for Paris Fashion Week, in which his wife Victoria hosted a show for her clothing label.

The father and daughter sang along to Taylor Swift’s Style as Harper applied makeup to her dad’s face. At the end of the video, Beckham kissed his daughter on the lips.

Many of his followers praised the sweet gesture of gratitude, while others felt it was strange.

“Every girl needs a father like this in her life,” one commented, while another labelled him “a sweet dad”.

“Absolutely heart-melting to watch. What a superb father and role model,” a third chimed in, while another urged him, “Don’t be ashamed of kissing your daughter! Your bond is beautiful.”

But some weren’t quite so sure. One commented, “Beautiful daddy-daughter bond but a kiss on the lips doesn’t look right. She is a young lady now not a toddler.”

Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria, Romeo, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not the first time Beckham has received negative feedback over the affectionate gesture, with commentator Piers Morgan previously labelling it “weird” and “creepy”.

Victoria shared a snap of the pair exchanging a peck in 2020, raising the eyebrows of several of her followers.

“Adore your family, but never understood those parents’ kisses on the lips. Still the best family,” one wrote at the time, while another questioned, “Why is he kissing her on the lips?” and another begging parents to “stop kissing kids on the lips”.

Back in 2017, Beckham explained he and his wife simply “want to show our kids love”.

“I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips,” he revealed.

“Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange,” he joked.

“But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.

“We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them and we’re very affectionate with them.”

The couple share children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.