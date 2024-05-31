Crowded House members; from left: Nick Seymour, Liam Finn, Neil Finn, Elroy Finn and Mitchell Froom. Photo / Giulia Giannini McGauran

Crowded House’s new album Gravity Stairs is out today, and the hitmakers are on the cover of Rolling Stone again (the last time was 1988) with an artful shoot - and intimate interview - for the magazine’s Australian and New Zealand print edition.

Picking up a paint brush, Kiwi icons have given ‘unprecedented access’ to the lauded music magazine for its new issue, which sees the cover stars collaborate on a personality filled photo shoot for Rolling Stone’s Australasian June-August edition.

Working with creative director Katie Taylor and print editor James Jennings, the highly collaborative shoot saw Crowded House co-founder and bassist Nick Seymour painting their world-famous name across the set, a unique approach to creating a cover.

Crowded House members left: Liam Finn, Mitchell Froom, Neil Finn, Elroy Finn (rear) and Nick Seymour. Photo / Giulia Giannini McGauran

“Everyone in Crowded House shares the history, and that’s the great thing about this lineup. It’s different to what it was, but it’s got as much soul to my mind as any lineup we’ve had,” Neil Finn told Rolling Stone.

“Potentially it might be our greatest lineup, by whatever measure you use. It feels like we’ve got massive trust now.”

They were photographed by Giulia Giannini McGauran, and the NZ Herald understands the Rolling Stone team had “unique access” to the band, who discuss the band’s history and future.

Editor in chief Poppy Reid commented on the significance of the transtasman band, which was also honoured with the Icon Award at the recent Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards.

“For most of us, Crowded House has existed in the patchwork of our love for music since the very beginning. For some, it was the very first stitch.

“So to be part of a new Crowded House era, and to be invited into their private universe (pun intended), was a privilege.”

It’s not the first time the band has made the magazine’s coveted cover spot.

Crowded House appeared on the September 1988 issue of Rolling Stone (copies of which can be found on eBay).

Crowded House on the cover of Rolling Stone's September 1988 issue. Photo / eBay

Now, 36 years later, they’re back on news-stands.

They’ve also returned with a new record, Gravity Stairs, released today.

Crowded House released two songs earlier this year; “friendly tune” Oh Hi, and Teenage Summer.

The band will be touring New Zealand and Australia later this year, starting November 9 in Wellington, before finishing on December 14 in Brisbane.

Gravity Stairs Tour Australian and New Zealand Dates:

Sat Nov 9 – Wellington – TSB Arena

Tue Nov 12 – Dunedin – Town Hall

Wed Nov 13 – Christchurch– Wolfbrook Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Palmerston North – Regent on Broadway

Wed Nov 20 – Tauranga – Mercury Baypark Arena

Fri Nov 22 – Hamilton – Globox Arena, Claudelands

Sat Nov 23 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Fri Nov 29 – Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden

Wed Dec 4 – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt

Thu Dec 5 – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt

Tue Dec 10 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Dec 13 – Newcastle – Entertainment Centre

Sat Dec 14 – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

Tickets for the Gravity stairs tour are on sale now, the album is out on Spotify and from music retailers across the country, and the issue of Rolling Stone magazine will be on newsstands around New Zealand on Monday June 3.