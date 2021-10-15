Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Super Saturday - Taika Waititi joins vaxathon from LA

Watch live: The Vaxathon (vaccination telethon) will broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on nzherald.co.nz. Celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the broadcast, crossing live to vaccination sites around the country.

Kiwis all over Aotearoa are tuning in to watch today's live broadcast of the Super Saturday Vaxathon event.

High-profile New Zealanders, from Suzy Cato to the Briscoes Lady, are joining the effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.

And filmmaker Taika Waititi has even made an appearance, Zooming in to the vaxathon live from Los Angeles.

"I'd love as many people to get vaxxed, so I can come home," he said.

"It makes sense. We want people to be safe and get out their and continue our lives."

And he told viewers things felt "pretty normal" now in Los Angeles. He put it down to the fact most people there are now vaccinated.

The award-winning director has only been home to Aotearoa for one five-day trip since the beginning of the pandemic.

"So I'm really urging as much people as I can to get vaccinated."

The director and actor went on to say that he missed New Zealand food in particular.

His girlfriend - and rumoured fiancee - singer Rita Ora did not make an appearance on the live stream.

The Vaxathon is currently being broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on nzherald.co.nz, the NZ Herald Youtube channel, Three, Māori TV, TV2, and Discovery, as well as other Māori platforms like Hahana, JGeeks, Re: News, Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and Waatea News.

Many familiar television, arts and sporting identities will also take part, including Taika Waititi, Louis Baker, TJ Perenara, Hollie Smith, Lucy Lawless, Madeleine Sami, Toni Street, Suzy Cato, Megan Alatini, Ana Corbett, the Shortland St cast, the Young Rock cast, Tammy Wells (The Briscoes Lady) and Shannon Paku.

Gower will share the hosting duties alongside other broadcasters and presenters including Julian Wilcox, Sonny Ngatai, Anna Harcourt, as well as Silver Fern Maia Wilson.