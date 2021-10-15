James Bond actor Daniel Craig reveals he only goes to gay bars

James Bond is set to return in the long awaited No Time to Die.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has revealed he only attends gay bars on nights out.

The 53-year-old British actor, whose final Bond film No Time To Die premieres in Australia next month, sat down with his long-time friend Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Lunch With Bruce podcast, where he revealed why gay bars are his venue of choice.

"I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember," he said. "One of the reasons [is] because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often.

"Because the aggressive d**k swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it's like, I don't want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot."

Craig, who has been married to his wife Rachel Weisz since 2011, said he felt much safer in gay bars, adding it was also a lot easier to meet women.

Daniel Craig in a scene from No Time To Die. Photo / AP

"Everybody was chill … You didn't really have to state your sexuality, and it was a very safe place to be," Craig said.

"And I could meet girls there, because there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive."

Craig also touched on past speculation surrounding his sexuality when he was famously photographed hugging Bozzi outside a gay bar in Venice Beach in 2010.

He said he didn't "give a f**k" about the reports.

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the film No Time To Die in London on September 28. Photo / AP

"We're tactile, we love each other, we give each other hugs, it's okay. We're two f**king grown men," Craig said to Bozzi on the podcast.

"For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing f**king wrong.

"What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, 'Oh, let's just go to a bar, come on, let's f**king go out.'"