Bond star Rami Malek wants to babysit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's kids

James Bond is set to return in the long awaited No Time to Die.

James Bond actor Rami Malek has rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on more than one occasion and thinks he is the babysitter they need for their three children.

The No Time To Die star has recalled his conversation with Duchess Catherine when they first met at the BAFTAs in February 2019 - when he won Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody - and revealed he offered to help as they had just welcomed their third child Prince Louis, now three, in April 2018.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, he said: "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you'.

"She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.' "

The 40-year-old actor felt some sympathy for the duchess - who also has Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, with husband Prince William - at the glitzy event.

He added: "What's fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody — who's done whatever film they've done, their past films. "You can see they've done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?' "

Rami mentioned her baby, and asked how she was doing given the new arrival.

He said: "[I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback," the star continued. "She said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?'

"And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."

And he admitted while the royals have to be "so careful" about what they say, she seemed to be caught "off guard for a second".

He revealed: "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second.

"And, you know, had that look of — in the most elegant, professional, royal way — 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.' "

Malek once again got to talk with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the world premiere of No Time To Die in London a few weeks ago, and the Bond villain has revealed his approach when talking to the royals.

He explained: "For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else.

"I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them."

Rami happened to be sat behind the royals at the premiere, which was also attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

He said: "I got to gauge their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film."

Kate Middleton made headlines for the breathtaking gold gown she wore to the film premiere. The dress was a custom design by Jenny Packham reportedly worth £2800 (NZ $5447). Kate and William were snapped greeting stars including Billie Eilish and the film's lead actor, Daniel Craig, who wore a vibrant pink velvet jacket.

Kate Middleton stunned in a gold custom design dress by Jenny Packham reportedly worth £2800 (NZ $5447), she was seen greeting the film's star, Daniel Craig. Photo / Getty Images

Rami plays Lyutsifer Safin in the new Bond movie, and he's admitted to relishing his villainous role.

He reflected: "This role, I mean, it is very special to me because I am such a Bond fan.

"And I am such a fan of [Daniel Craig]. I think the guy is such a versatile actor and so to be able to be a part of allowing even more people to recognise that and celebrate it is such a gift. I wanted this to be a really special send-off to him, and I think we accomplished

that."

No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's last film as the most famous fictional spy of all time. He will be sadly missed.