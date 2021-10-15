Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters marries for the fifth time: 'Finally a keeper'

Roger Waters has married his girlfriend of five years Kamilah Chavis. Photo / @rogerwaters

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and his girlfriend Kamilah Chavis are married.

The 78-year-old musician shared photos from the ceremony on social media.

It is the fifth time he has been wed.

Waters, who co-founded the British progressive rock band in 1968 and is worth a whopping A$410 million, wrote: "I'm so happy. Finally a keeper."

The duo said their "I dos" at Waters' Bridgehampton estate in New York, which Waters purchased for A$16.2 million in 2010.

While the pair have kept their romance relatively private, it's understood they've been together for at least five years. They met at one of Waters' gigs when Chavis was working as his chauffeur.

In a 2018 interview with Argentinian outlet Infobae, Waters said: "I met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me.

"I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the stadium. My custodian sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. Something about her attracted me.

"One day I said, 'Excuse me, did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?'''

And it seems the rest is history.

Waters was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Judith Trim in 1969 before they divorced in 1975. Trim died of breast cancer in 2001.

He married Lady Carolyne Christie, a member of the British aristocracy, in 1976, before later marrying Priscilla Phillips in 1993.

He was most recently married to US filmmaker Laurie Durning in 2012, before they split in 2015.

Waters has three children, including a son and a daughter with Christie, and a son with Phillips.