Prince William's first Instagram Q&A: Royal fans' questions - 'Are unicorns real?'

Prince William took to Instagram to answer fans' burning questions. Photo / @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Prince William had a bit of fun answering royal fans' burning questions in his first Q&A session on Instagram.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, took questions from watchers on his shared Instagram page with Kate Middleton ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend.

Topics ranged from his passion for the environment to the existence of unicorns.

The Duke laughed when he saw the question "are unicorns real?" and straight away referred to his daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, who has been seen with various unicorn-themed accessories.

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," he said, before joking, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."

But Princess Charlotte isn't the only fan of the mythical unicorn - it's also the national animal of Scotland, where her father is known as the Earl of Strathearn.

Another fan asked William, "Puedes hablar español?" ("Can you speak Spanish?"), and the prince showed off his language skills by responding, "Sí, un poquito," which means "Yes, a little."

Fans spotted several sweet family photos in the background of the video, including an engagement portrait with Kate from 2010 - which they recreated for a new photo released to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April.

A photo from Charlotte's first day of school was also visible.

During the chat, William revealed some nervousness about Sunday's event. When asked what his perfect Sunday would look like, he replied that it was having the Earthshot Prize ceremony, adding that he was "slightly nervous but also very excited about it".

William and Kate will join a star-studded lineup to announce which ideas from among the 15 finalists will receive a $1.3 million dollar prize to help advance their plans.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Alexandra Palace in London on Facebook.

Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah are among the presenters at the event celebrating those with a passion for environmental issues.

Performers include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay, whose set will be powered by 60 cyclists.