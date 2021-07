Covid 19 coronavirus: TikTok star predicts daily NSW Covid cases for fourth day in a row

Jon-Bernard Kairouz running the numbers to make yet another Covid case prediction. Photo / TikTok: jonbernardk

Australian TikTok comedian Jon-Bernard Kairouz has defied a NSW Health warning to post a fourth accurate prediction of the state's daily case numbers.

Kairouz on Friday evening uploaded a video proclaiming that a further 111 cases would be declared by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during Saturday's press conference.

The 25-year-old's supposed "simple maths" was again proved correct shortly after 11am (local time).

His video came hours after he claimed to receive a terse phone call from a NSW Health worker requesting that he stop posting the daily Covid cases before they were made public.

Speaking with news.com.au Friday afternoon, Kairouz said a man told him it was in his "best interest" to stop uploading videos.

"He said we would have to cease giving out the numbers because we're compromising the public health system," he said.

Kairouz said he told the worker he didn't have a source at NSW Health and had been using maths to guide his predictions.

The Sydney man has for several days correctly predicted the following day's Covid cases for NSW, leaving many to speculate he is in cahoots with someone on the inside of the health system.

Kairouz has continued to firmly deny the accusations and insists that he arrives at his answers by using data from the previous day.

He claims his "simple maths" calculations are based on cases infectious in the community, the diameter and circumference of hotspot areas, and population numbers.

Jon-Bernard Kairouz enlisted his twin brother Nick for help with Friday's video. Photo / TikTok: jonbernardk

The 25-year-old said using a Casio scientific calculator, it took him a few hours every evening to land on the correct number.

Despite the apparent word of warning from NSW Health, Kairouz said he would continue sharing his predictions the evening before the official press conference.

"I'm not going to be intimidated. It's a bit of fun at the end of the day," he said.

In response to scepticism surrounding the legitimacy of the calculations that feature on his whiteboard in each video, he said each symbol and diagram served an important role.

"The diagrams remain the same but the variables change with the different case numbers," he said.

To the naysayers, he said his streak of accurate predictions "really speaks for itself".