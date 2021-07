Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck 'upset' as co-star Drake Bell sentenced for child endangerment

Josh Peck (left) and Drake Bell co-starred on the Nickelodeon show. Photo / Getty Images

Josh Peck has described Drake Bell's sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment as "upsetting".

The 34-year-old star - who appeared alongside Bell in Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, having also starred in The Amanda Show together from 2000 to 2001 - has opened up after the 35-year-old actor was arrested in Ohio last month and was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Josh told Variety: "It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation. It's disappointing."

Drake - whose full name is Jared Drake Bell - has been sentenced to two years' probation.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, he changed his plea during a virtual court appearance three weeks ago, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He has now been sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service.

According to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office's Public Information Officer Tyler Sinclair, a then 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding an alleged incident between her and Drake at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

The Canadian authorities then contacted the Cleveland Division of Police and an investigation was conducted.

Following his initial arrest, the actor was released from police custody after submitting a US$2500 bond.

He agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim upon being released, and was required to submit a DNA specimen.

In a statement earlier this year, his attorney said, "Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr Bell did accept responsibility.

"The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation.

"As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. http://www.whiteribbon.org.nz