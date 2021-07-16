Chrissy Teigen replaced by Gigi Hadid in Netflix role amid cyber bullying scandal

The former Sports Illustrated model has bemoaned her time spent in the "cancel club". Photo / Getty Images

The former Sports Illustrated model has bemoaned her time spent in the "cancel club". Photo / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has taken Chrissy Teigen's place on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever amid Teigen's recent cyber-bullying scandal.

Fox News reports that Teigen was lined up for a guest role to narrate an episode on the second season of the show, but was dropped after she admitted to bullying people online, including Courtney Stodden.

Supermodel Hadid, 26, has been revealed to be Teigen's replacement as the comedy series' new season dropped on Netflix this week - clearly a closely guarded secret ahead of the premiere.

Teigen has apologised for her past behaviour, saying she was an "insecure, attention seeking troll".

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that … is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

A spokesperson for the show said earlier in a statement that Teigen "decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever".

"The role is expected to be recast."

It comes after Teigen's emotional post bemoaning being in the "cancel club".

"Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," she wrote on Instagram.

"And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow."

In the essay-length post, the 35-year-old told fans she'd learned a "whollllle lot" from being in the "cancel club".

And the former model admitted she felt "depressed" and "lost" since stepping back from the spotlight after the accusations of cyberbullying first came to light.

She told her 34.9 million followers: "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."